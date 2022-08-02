Good Samaritan launches survey to customize healthcare to local people

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan hospital is asking locals in Knox County to fill out a survey so that staff can better understand what patients need.
The Community Health Needs Assessment survey was made to gather information from the community about what medical needs they have. And to learn what local people's thoughts are on living healthy lifestyles.
With the information from the survey, Good Samaritan hopes to provide local services in areas that the community may struggle to find care in.
If you are from Knox County, or from the area, you can take the survey. Participation is anonymous. You can find the survey here.