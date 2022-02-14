Good Samaritan in Knox County to take part in national initiative

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local hospital has a unique opportunity ahead. Good Samaritan in Knox County was recently selected to participate in TAKEheart.
This is a national initiative to increase use of cardiac rehabilitation referrals, enrollment, and retention. And what better time to be involved then during American Heart Month!
As a TAKEheart partner hospital, Good Samaritan staff will receive new enhanced training, coaching and technical support. Health experts say this will help promote the best practices to take care of locals with heart attacks or other heart related issues.