Good Samaritan Hospital using READI funds to expand nursing simulation lab

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Over the next year, the nursing careers program at Good Samaritan Hospital will be growing in size.
The hospital was recently awarded money from the READI grant.
Funds from this grant will go toward expanding the nursing simulation laboratories.
This lab helps students and new employees learn how to handle different kinds of medical scenarios.
These labs feature life like mannequins that breath, blink and even talk.
"It's [the simulation lab] not only trained nurses and EMT's" said Good Samaritan CEO Rob McLin, "We can use that simulation center for the Food Service Aids that go into patient rooms"
Right now, there are only two rooms for students to practice in. By the end of next year, the learning area will be a lot bigger compared to what it is now.
By expanding the lab, the hospital will be able to take on more nursing students looking to get first-hand experience.
The hospital hopes this help grow the recruitment and retention of nurses by working more closely with area schools.
