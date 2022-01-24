Good Samaritan Hospital requests Indiana National Guard help as it sees a large spike in COVID-19 cases

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley hospital has asked for Indiana National Guard support following a large spike in COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, Good Samaritan Hospital said six members of the Nation Guard are on-site to support hospital staff.

"As we are back into the highest peaks we have seen of COVID-19 patients," Rachel Spalding, Good Samaritan Chief Nursing Officer, said.

Just like Union Health and Greene County Community Hospital, the guard has sent a staff of six service members to assist Good Samaritan.

Two of the service members are combat medics. They will take vital signs and directly help nurses.

The other four are non-medically trained. They will help with cleaning patient rooms, delivering meals to patients, assisting unit clerks, stocking supplies, and helping with other general tasks.

"We are so grateful to receive assistance from the Indiana National Guard," Spalding said. " It means so much to have them here supporting our staff and community. The health care community has been working tirelessly for two years with COVID and these actions remind us we are not alone in this fight."

The National Guard will remain at Good Sam for at least two weeks. After that time, there will be an assessment to determine if the hospital needs additional help.