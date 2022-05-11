Good Samaritan Hospital making progress on new ambulance service

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In recent weeks Good Samaritan Hospital has been interviewing candidates for its new ambulance service. Already five EMTs have accepted positions. One medic has also accepted. Four more part-time positions have also been filled.
We also now know who will run the ambulance service. Tim Benningfield has been hired to be the director of emergency medical services.
Folks with Good Samaritan say the search for equipment has gone even better. There are currently four ambulances ordered. Those ambulances are expected to be ready to go on July 1st.
The gear that will go inside those ambulances has also been ordered. All to make sure the service steps in with little to no hiccups.
Good Samaritan Hospital CEO Rob McLin says, "Getting to the point where we've started the interview process. We've got some people accepting. We've got to the point where we've got this equipment in place and ordered. It is a huge relief. I think everybody is breathing a little better right now."