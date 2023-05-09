Good Samaritan hospital hosting women's health fair, offering free screenings

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital is hosting a Women's Health Fair in June.
The hospital will offer free health screenings. Available screenings include:
- blood pressure
- colorectal take-home kits
- a lab draw that will test blood sugar
- cholesterol (LDL and HDL)
- and glomerular filtration rate (kidney function)
Different departments in the hospital, such as the Breast Care Center, will also have booths set up.
The fair is happening June 6 from 7 A.M. until 10 A.M. then again from 4 P.M. until 6 P.M.
It will be taking place at the Highland Woods Community Center in Vincennes.
To participate, women should make an appointment online here, or by calling 812-885-3336.
Registration will need to be made by May 26.