Good Samaritan hospital hosting women's health fair, offering free screenings

  • Updated
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital is hosting a Women's Health Fair in June.

The hospital will offer free health screenings. Available screenings include:

  • blood pressure
  • colorectal take-home kits
  • a lab draw that will test blood sugar
  • cholesterol (LDL and HDL)
  • and glomerular filtration rate (kidney function)

Different departments in the hospital, such as the Breast Care Center, will also have booths set up.

The fair is happening June 6 from 7 A.M. until 10 A.M. then again from 4 P.M. until 6 P.M.

It will be taking place at the Highland Woods Community Center in Vincennes.

To participate, women should make an appointment online here, or by calling 812-885-3336.

Registration will need to be made by May 26.

