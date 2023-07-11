Good Samaritan awarded for efforts to improve rural stroke care

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People who live in rural communities live an average of three years fewer than people living in urban areas, and they have a 40 percent higher likelihood of developing heart disease.
These are statistics Good Samaritan in Knox County is committed to changing.
The hospital has received the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Rural Recognition Bronze Award.
The American Heart Association, the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, recognizes the importance of health care services provided to people living in rural areas by rural hospitals that play a vital role in the initiation of timely evidence-based care.
For that reason, all rural hospitals participating in Get With The Guidelines ® - Stroke are eligible to receive award recognition based on a unique methodology focused on early acute stroke performance metrics.