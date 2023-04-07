Good Friday volunteering efforts in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still so much work to do in Sullivan following an EF3 tornado that came through last Friday evening, killing 3. Because of that, many in the area are using their Good Friday to volunteer for their community.
Having Good Friday off means an extended weekend for many students in the Wabash Valley, but for some in Sullivan, it is being used as a day to give volunteers an extra set of hands.
Victoria Harvey is a freshman at Sullivan high school and she explained why she chose to come out to volunteer for her community.
"It means a lot to come out here because these people don't have homes now and now they are homeless and living in hotels," she said. "So, just that good feeling of coming out here on a Friday to help them out, it means a lot."
Victoria's sister, Esse, is a student at Sullivan middle school. She left school Wednesday to help volunteer and says she will continue to do so until it is no longer needed.
"It is really nice to come out here and help because we are helping people who can't really help themselves anymore," she said. "Because they are not having homes and they are going homeless."
When Victoria looks ahead towards this holiday weekend, she says you can find her right back in the area volunteering.
"Like there are little kids out here that have nothing now," she said. "Parents probably bought them stuff for Easter, but now like, they don't have anything."