Golfers gather at Rea Park for the 32nd Annual Hamilton Center Sheriff Shootout to support mental health resources for children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crowds of people spent their Friday at Rea Park golf course in Terre Haute.
Golfers were out showing off their ace shots to raise money for a good cause.
It's all a part of the Hamilton Center's 32nd annual Sheriff Shootout golf outing.
Money raised from the event will help to support mental health resources for local children.
More than a hundred organizations participated in Friday's outing to support the cause.
Money from this event will make care more accessible.
"It's really a great event, and to see so many people come out here and support that cause is really beautiful," Zach Jenkins, from the Hamilton Center said.
The Hamilton Foundation Center will match 100 percent of the money raised.