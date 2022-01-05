Goldman Sachs predicts bitcoin could hit $100,000

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River in south central Indiana.

White River in southwest Indiana.

Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning...
the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the
crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM
CST /1230 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 8.1 feet Sunday, January
16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River in south central Indiana.

White River in southwest Indiana.

Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning...
the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the
crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM
CST /1230 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 8.7 feet Sunday,
January 16.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  • 0
Goldman Sachs predicts bitcoin could hit $100,000

Bitcoin has fallen to about $46,000 after surging to a record high near $69,000 in November.

 Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Bitcoin prices have pulled back lately — but Goldman Sachs still sees strong gains ahead in the coming years.

The world's most valuable cryptocurrency has fallen to about $43,000 after surging to a record high near $69,000 in November. Yet Goldman Sachs said in a report this week that bitcoin could more than double, to a little over $100,000 per coin, within the next five years.

"We think that bitcoin's market share will most likely rise over time as a byproduct of broader adoption of digital assets," Zach Pandl, the co-head of global foreign exchange, rates and emerging market strategy for Goldman Sachs, said in the report.

Pandl argues that bitcoin will increasingly steal market share from gold, which has stalled out around $1,800 per ounce.

He said bitcoin currently makes up about 20% of the so-called "store of value" market, a term used to describe gold, bitcoin and other alternative assets like currencies and commodities whose prices — in theory — should not depreciate much over a long period of time.

Pandl believes bitcoin could eventually make up 50% of the store of value market, which could push bitcoin about 17% to 18% higher annually for the next five years to top the $100,000 level.

"We think that comparing its market capitalization to gold can help put parameters on plausible outcomes for bitcoin returns," Pandl added.

Of course, bitcoin and other top cryptos such as ethereum, binance, solana and meme tokens like dogecoin and shiba inu have been extremely volatile in the past year. Cryptos are behaving more like stocks than currencies at this point.

Still, an increasing number of top fund managers including Stanley Druckenmiller, Paul Tudor Jones and George Soros have invested in bitcoin. Regulators have approved exchange-traded funds that track bitcoin futures prices too, making it even easier for individual investors to dive in.

— Michelle Toh contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.