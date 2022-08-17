Going into the school year healthy with this back-to-school health fair

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As the school year starts, students need to be ready and healthy before heading to the classroom.
The Greene County Health Department is hosting its first Back-to-School Health Fair. It's open for the public to utilize, and is available for all ages.
There, medical professionals offer a number of screenings, vaccines, check-ups, and resources. Services range from blood pressure checks to getting immunization records.
There's also fun to be had, with plenty of food, a dunk tank, and face painting!
There are also other services and resources available, like hair cuts, home COVID-19 tests, and school supplies.
And everything is free, from the school supplies to the cotton candy!
Carrie Ramey, a nurse at the Greene County Health Department, said many parents didn't bring their kids to the doctor during the pandemic to avoid exposure to Covid-19. But, she says the Back-to-School Health Fair is "an opportunity for anybody whose kids are maybe behind on their school-required vaccines."
It's on August 20, starting at 10 in the morning and ends at five. It'll be at the Greene County Community Event Center on the 4H fairgrounds.
There are shuttles that can take you to the fairgrounds which are at:
- Eastern Greene High School in Bloomfield
- Bloomfield Jr Sr High School in Bloomfield
- White River Valley High School in Switz City
- White River Valley Elementary School in Worthington
- Shakamak Elementary-Middle-High School in Jasonville
- Linton Stockton High School in Linton