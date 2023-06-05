Go Sycamores! Here's how you are showing your support after ISU's big baseball win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday night, on Bob Warn field, the Indiana State University baseball team accomplished something they have done since 1986 - advanced to the Super Regionals.
The Sycamores picked up a huge 11 to 8 win over Iowa to advance to the next round.
A lot of people have been showing their support for the team!
Below, you'll find some of that Sycamore Pride on display! Want to share your own photos with us? Click here to send them our way.
Summation of the weekend after days of doubt about @IndStBaseball pic.twitter.com/EW8ltk1WqZ— Matt Renn (@matt_renn) June 5, 2023
A robbery reported in Terredise!! #RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPN+ / @IndStBaseball pic.twitter.com/xgu3zUfyhj— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 4, 2023
Need more reaction from last night? We thought so too. Listen to @CoachHannahs talk with the team following the regional final win over Iowa.#MarchOn pic.twitter.com/w2wJtCghS3— Indiana State Baseball (@IndStBaseball) June 5, 2023
We are at The Bob getting our baseball on! Even though my husband said “I hope the home team scores a touchdown!” 🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/K2N7rdbCaK— Michelle Stodden (she/her/hers) (@fowlerISU) June 3, 2023
GO TREES!!!! pic.twitter.com/3elQ7r6ZDO— Patty Curley (@curleygirl84) June 5, 2023