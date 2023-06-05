 Skip to main content
Go Sycamores! Here's how you are showing your support after ISU's big baseball win

  • Updated
  • 0
ISU Baseball
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday night, on Bob Warn field, the Indiana State University baseball team accomplished something they have done since 1986 - advanced to the Super Regionals.

The Sycamores picked up a huge 11 to 8 win over Iowa to advance to the next round.

A lot of people have been showing their support for the team!

Below, you'll find some of that Sycamore Pride on display! Want to share your own photos with us? Click here to send them our way.

Show us your Sycamore Support!

