Go for the view, stay for the fun - Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival is coming up; here's what you need to know

MEROM, Ind. (WTHI) - It's nearly time for one annual Wabash Valley festival.
The Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival started over 100-years ago - in 1905.
You can expect all kinds of entertainment, from live music and wrestling to pottery making and an ice cream eating contest.
This year's event is taking place on June 3, 4 and 5 at the Merom Bluff. It costs just $3 to attend.
The Merom Improvement Foundation puts on the chautauqua.
The money raised at the festival will go towards scholarships for area students.