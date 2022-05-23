 Skip to main content
Go for the view, stay for the fun - Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival is coming up; here's what you need to know

Merom
By Chris Essex

MEROM, Ind. (WTHI) - It's nearly time for one annual Wabash Valley festival.

The Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival started over 100-years ago - in 1905.

You can expect all kinds of entertainment, from live music and wrestling to pottery making and an ice cream eating contest.

This year's event is taking place on June 3, 4 and 5 at the Merom Bluff. It costs just $3 to attend.

The Merom Improvement Foundation puts on the chautauqua.

The money raised at the festival will go towards scholarships for area students.

