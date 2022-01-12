Global 'nitrogen fertilizer' shortage causing farmer frenzy

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have experienced countless shortages throughout the pandemic. One that's impacting farmers right now is the lack of nitrogen fertilizer.
News 10 met up with a farmer from Cory, Indiana to find out why this is happening.
Nitrogen fertilizer prices started increasing last fall. This is due to a number of factors: supply issues, reduction in production, and the price of the natural gas rising -- to name a few.
Dwight Ludwig tells News 10 it has been difficult to get his hands on the product.
"We saw prices start going up and they just haven't stopped. It's been all winter long. We've watched them. Prices have doubled and even more than doubled in some cases."
On his farm, Ludwig uses anhydrous ammonia. Last year, he was paying $600 per ton, and this year he's looking at $1520 per ton.
Now you may be wondering why nitrogen fertilizer is such a hot commodity for farmers...
Well, simply put -- it helps to grow a good-looking and healthy corn crop.
As we all know, in Indiana, corn is our thing.
"You can grow corn without it, but you're not going to grow anything like what people are used to seeing around here. It'll be short with not very much corn on it."
Ludwig tells me that some farmers have started to look at alternatives such as animal waste, but it is not as user-friendly. Manure is harder to put in the ground, and it's harder for plants to absorb.
Ludwig says the shortage may force farmers like himself to switch from corn to soybean. He says that's a decision they'll have to make in the next couple of weeks.
"People are going to be sitting down, looking at different financial numbers to see where their best bet is to go. Whether it be paying the high price for the fertilizer, or moving away from corn and going to soybean."
In turn, that means less corn to feed livestock, which will increase the price of meat.
Ludwig wants people to know that farmers didn't quit farming during the pandemic. They are suffering from the same supply chain issues as everyone else. That's why you are seeing the bare shelves at your local grocery stores.
"Farmers are still working every day, and we haven't missed a beat. It's just trying to get it to your dinner table is where we run into the problem."
Farmers will be applying this high-priced fertilizer this spring, so it has not affected grocery prices yet, but it will in the future.