Glik's is expanding its store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Gliks is located in the Haute City Center and will be growing three times bigger.
Right now, the store only offers women's apparel, but that soon is changing. The store will now carry men's and kids clothing.
The store will be moving a few doors down, at the old Buckle location.
The co-manager, Teya Paulson, says customers will be excited to see the store grow and have more options to choose from.
"Because we did this well this last year, they're giving us the opportunity to expand and to see what else we can do with the merchandise and we're gonna see how well we do with that stuff," says Paulson.
The grand opening will be on March 24. Coupons will be handed out to customers.