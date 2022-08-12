Glass recycling is now available to the people of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community now has more recycling options in town.
Mayor Duke Bennett and staff members were at the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District to announce the opening of a new glass recycling bin.
News 10 spoke with Mayor Bennett, and he shared that it was a long time coming, and that the city has been working on making this a reality for two years.
Why did it take so long to reach an agreement for the bin? The market for recycled glass has been bordering on non-existent for a long time. But, now the market has opened up a little, giving the city opportunity enough to find a business willing to offer services.
Mayor Bennett informed us that the new dumpster bin is of no cost for the community to use. It's encouraged that everyone use the dumpster to keep glass off the streets and out of landfills.