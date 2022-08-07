'Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside of our home state,'- Eli Lilly and Co. responds to abortion ruling

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is now the first state in the country to pass a new abortion ban since the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
Now, people and businesses across the state are reacting to the ruling -- some in favor, and others against.
Among those speaking out is one of Indiana's largest employers, Eli Lilly and Company. The company released a statement on Saturday addressing the near-total abortion ban.
The statement said in part, "Lilly recognizes that abortion is a divisive and deeply personal issue with no clear consensus among the citizens of Indiana. Despite this lack of agreement, Indiana has opted to quickly adopt one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the United States. We are concerned that this law will hinder Lilly's -- and Indiana's - ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering, and business talent from around the world. While we have expanded our employee health plan coverage to include travel for reproductive services unavailable locally, that may not be enough for some current and potential employees.
They go on to say,
"As a global company headquartered in Indianapolis for more than 145 years, we work hard to retain and attract thousands of people who are important drivers of our state's economy. Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state."