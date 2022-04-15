 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Hazleton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest early this weekend.  The Wabash River near
Montezuma should crest Saturday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 14.9 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Girl shot while waiting for Easter Bunny after shop owner opens fire on shoplifters

  • 0

A shoe store owner aiming at would-be shoplifters opened fire in a California mall but struck a 9-year-old girl waiting in line to see the Easter Bunny, police said.

The child was flown to Loma Linda Medical Center after the Tuesday shooting in the Mall of Victor Valley and had surgery. Her injuries were not life threatening. She was released in good condition Thursday, said hospital spokesperson Briana Pastorino.

Marquel Cockrell, co-owner of Sole Addict in the Victor Valley Mall, fled after the shooting, Victorville, California, police said, and was arrested hours later by the Nevada Highway Patrol. He is facing attempted murder charges.

In an interview with CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS, the girl's grandmother, Robin Saldarelli, said Ava's arm will remain in a brace while the bones heal after being shattered by three bullets. The girl and her family were next in line to meet the Easter Bunny.

Sole Addicts posted on Instagram the store will close permanently.

"My business partner's intentions was never to harm this little girl and I know he would want this little girl to be OK," the social media post said.

Cockrell waived extradition during a court hearing in Nevada on Thursday, but was ordered held in Las Vegas for 30 days pending the filing of any local charges. He does not currently have an attorney of record, according to the court and the District Attorney's office.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

