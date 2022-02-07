VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Girl Scout Cookies have arrived in the Wabash Valley.
Now you can stock up on all of your favorites.
The Girl Scouts love to sell cookies as much as we like to eat them. The program is teaching scouts about some valuable skills.
Katie Dawson, the Director of Communications for the Girl Scouts, told us those skills are what's important this time of year.
"Goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. These are some skills they're learning that they can use for the rest of their lives - thanks to the Girl Scout Cookie program," Dawson told us.
The money raised from the cookie program will go towards helping the girls go to camp or complete projects within the community.