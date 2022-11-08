Getting your vehicle prepared for the winter months

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is winter weather preparedness week in Indiana.
State police want to remind you of the importance of getting your vehicle ready now, before it's too late.
One of the most important things is to check your tire pressure. Cold weather can cause tires to deflate.
Replace your windshield wipers if needed, and make sure you have enough washer fluid.
Finally, get your car battery tested, so if there is a problem you can address it now.
These are all important steps that police want you to check now before conditions get bad.
"Right now, the sun is still out and it's most prevalent to be able to take care of these things," Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police said. "It's best to prepare ahead before saying, 'Uh oh, I am not prepared for this.'"
Sergeant Ames says it's also a good idea to have an emergency pack ready in your vehicle. It should include jumper cables, a phone charger, flashlight, extra coat, and a blanket.