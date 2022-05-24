"Getting the seed was a relief" One local farmer has finally received sunflower seeds to harvest due to shortages

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We've told you before about a sunflower seed shortage that's affecting farmers right here in the Wabash Valley. Now one local farmer is finally ready to plant.
The war in Ukraine has seriously impacted farmers in the Wabash Valley.
But now, they're catching up. Over 120,000 sunflower seeds have been planted and they still have a lot more to go.
Right now, farmer Brian Lau of L&A Family Farms is trying to get sunflower seeds in the ground. He says these seeds have been in high demand.
"It's a profitable crop so a lot of the states out west really have amped up the sunflower seed planting which has made it harder for people like me who do it on a specialty thing it was a little harder to get the seed than normal."
Lau adds he didn't know if he would even get the sunflower seeds in.
"Getting the seed was a relief because there for a while we were not really panicking but concerned that we may not continue the sunflower maze we thought we may have to take a year off."
He walks us through the process of what has to happen in between the tractors planting the seeds.
"We had to clean out the cut sunflowers from the planner because we didn't want all those 20 different varieties of sunflowers to be planted in this bigger 10-acre patch."
This field will soon bloom with tons of sunflowers. Lau is glad his business wasn't impacted by this shortage.
"To get the seeds were really important because we wanted to be able to continue this offering of our sunflower maze. It's become really popular with the local people plus people from farther distance away."
The farmer expects the sunflowers to bloom towards the middle of July.
Click here for more info.