"Getting a million dollars, it was great," 2023 community crossing grants projects approved

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community crossing grants provide money to cities, towns, and counties around Indiana. They help make improvements to local roads and bridges.
The grant awarded in 2023 will be the first time the city of Terre Haute has received the largest possible grant: $1-million.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says that means more will get done.
"Some years, we get $800,000 or $900,000," he said. "We finally got the full amount which is great because that extra $100,000 or $200,000 goes a long way even though costs are up."
There are a total of eight different infrastructure projects that the grant will fund. Some of the work will take as little as five days to complete, while others can take as long as 45 days.
Josey Daugherty, the assistant city engineer, explained what the jobs will look like.
"These are all repaving projects, so we are going to be going in and milling the roads and coming back with a thin layer of asphalt," he said. "So it will provide a smooth layer of, you know, smooth roads for the community."
Daugherty broke down what the next steps are in the project, saying, "We approved the plans and specifications today, and the plan is now to advertise. In two weeks from today we will open bids and would like to get the project started by the end of March or early April."
Bennett said they are already preparing next year's list of roads to have repaved.
"Now that we have this year's set, we will begin to work on the next year's list," he said. "It will be things at the top that did not quite make it, but you can trust us that we will be coming eventually, and we will get there."