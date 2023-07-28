Get your kayaks ready! The Wabash River Run is set for late August, here's how you can sign up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Get your paddles and kayaks out of the garage and get in the river. That's because the 2023 Wabash River Run is a go.
This will be the fourth year for the event. It's a canoe and kayak race to raise money for the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society.
Racers will start in Montezuma and reach the finish line 10 miles down the river in Clinton. There will be a shuttle bus available to take people back to the start.
Organizers say it's a lot of fun to get out and celebrate giving to a good cause.
"So a week before the race, i'll be able to announce what the prizes actually are. There have been occasions where people win, and then they turn around and donate their prize back to the shelter, which is just such a kind thing to do," Melissa Wible said.
It's all happening on August 26. You can register as late as the day of the event, but organizers ask you to do so before August 4.
It will cost $20 per person, but veterans and active duty military can have that fee waived.
Racers should bring their own kayak or canoe. You can register online right here.