Get your garden ready: White Violet Center hosts spring plant sale

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're ready to use your green thumb, you can get your garden started at this spring plant sale.
The White Violet Center is hosting a plant sale. It's happening Friday and Saturday.
The White Violet Center is a ministry of the Sisters of Providence out at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
The garden's manager said they have a variety of organic veggies, flowers, and herbs available for purchase.
"So we purchase seeds and have access to some varieties that most folks don't find at a big box store or at the little nursery centers that just pop up temporarily throughout the season," Candace Minster said.
You can stop in on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
It's all taking place at the White Violet Center greenhouse right off of Pomeroy Avenue. You can pay for items with cash or a card. Money from the sale will support the Sisters of Providence.