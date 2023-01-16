Get to know Dr. Tom Balitewicz, Vigo County Schools interim superintendent

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is in the beginning stages of selecting a permanent superintendent.
We told you, former superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth retired in early January. Now, Dr. Tom Balitewicz holds the interim position.
News 10s Kit Hanley had the opportunity to sit down with Dr. Balitewicz. The two discussed the goals he has for his time as interim superintendent. He says "bridge-building" tops the list.
"Looking at those relationships whether they are in the schools or outside the schools, and making sure we are touching base with people," VCSC Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz said.
In his first few weeks on the job, Dr. Balitewicz has been popping into different schools within the district -- just to say hello. He wants the community to be familiar with him.
"I try to go to every classroom and make sure I introduce myself to the students and staff members. All I'm trying to do is tell them who I am and just say thank you."
Dr. Balitewicz has been in the school corporation for a long time, wearing many hats -- teacher, principal, director of student services, and now interim superintendent.
He says the tools and knowledge he has gained from serving in those different capacities will help him in his new role.
"I've worked with a lot of families in that capacity, and tried to assist families with some issues that they were having. I just want to be helpful like that in this position."
He lists working within the greater community on several boards as another strength he brings to the job.
However, the interim superintendent realizes his new position is a different beast, and that he will need help from time to time.
"I'm not coming in here and acting like I have a tremendous amount of experience with this job. There are going to be some blind spots I'll have to work through."
He tells News 10 he is willing to do what it takes to better the corporation during his tenure.
He lists addressing HVAC issues in the high schools, using government money for improvements, and prioritizing transparency with the community.
Now, as for his overall vision for Vigo County schools,
"Bigger issues...more vision-oriented issues, I think that is left for the next person."
Dr. Balitewicz hopes to be in the running for the permanent superintendent role when the time comes, but he is still in the very early days of his new role. He says there are a lot of factors he needs to consider.