Get ready for College Goal Sunday at Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to fill out the FAFSA or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and one local university is ready to help you!
Next Sunday is College Goal Sunday. This is Indiana's largest FAFSA filing event.
This application is required for any student to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans.
Vincennes University will be taking part in this year's statewide event! They're offering free assistance in filling out the application.
The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6. This will be at the Jasper Campus Classroom Building Computer Labs.
Additionally, there are five $1000 scholarships up for grabs just for attending the event.
Here is what you need to bring - Parents should bring IRS 10-40 tax returns, W-2 forms, and other 20-21 income benefits information. Students who work should also bring their income information.
The FAFSA must be filled out by April 15, but educators are encouraging you to get it done sooner rather than later.