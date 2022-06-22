Gears for Grunts car show set for this weekend in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Whether you're a fan of old or new cars, you're sure to find something interesting at the Gears for Grunts car show.
The Loyal Veterans Battalion puts on the annual event.
Each year, the group raises money to help local homeless veterans and others in need.
The battalion expects about 175 cars and bikes at the show this year.
Battalion leader Mike Egy says they'll have something for everyone in the family.
"We've got events for kids, the cars for adults, we've got food, drink, free water for spectators. It's open to the public, t's free, we've got a live band. We've got everything you'd ever want in a car show and more," Egy said.
The car show is happening this Saturday, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Top Guns in Terre Haute.