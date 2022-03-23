GE Aviation Terre Haute receives top workplace regonitio

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...

Wabash River at Clinton.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Jerome, and near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 31.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Flooding behind the Honey Creek levee
becomes rather extensive.  Most low roads are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was
18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.7
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday, April 1.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

GE Aviation Terre Haute receives top workplace regonitio

  • Updated
  • 0
ge aviation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - GE Aviation Terre Haute just received top recognition on the state and national levels.     

The Terre Haute team was awarded the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) top workplace recognition. They are now certified as a Star site under the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).

The VPP Star status is Indiana's highest level of certification. This recognizes workplaces that go above and beyond OSHA standards to protect the health and safety of all employees

Leaders with GE Aviation corporate say the Terre Haute team has worked hard for this achievement and a special recognition like this is well deserved.

