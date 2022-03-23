GE Aviation Terre Haute receives top workplace regonitio

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - GE Aviation Terre Haute just received top recognition on the state and national levels.
The Terre Haute team was awarded the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) top workplace recognition. They are now certified as a Star site under the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).
The VPP Star status is Indiana's highest level of certification. This recognizes workplaces that go above and beyond OSHA standards to protect the health and safety of all employees
Leaders with GE Aviation corporate say the Terre Haute team has worked hard for this achievement and a special recognition like this is well deserved.