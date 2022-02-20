Gaslight Art Colony hosts first online art auction

Marshall, IL. (WTHI) - Calling all art lovers, you won't want to miss this opportunity...
More than 150 watercolor, oil, and pastel originals are being auctioned off for the Gaslight Art Colony online art auction.
This event gives folks from the Wabash Valley an opportunity to purchase art for themselves and their friends, while also supporting the Gaslight Art Colony.
Organizers say the proceeds will help enable the colony to expand its appreciation of the local arts.
They say art is a necessity in the community.
"People just need art and it helps children in huge ways and it teaches them problem-solving and it helps them be creative," Curator Jo Rich-Vadas said.
The auction started on Saturday and runs through March 5th.
The Gaslight Art Colony is also seeking new members for the 2022 exhibition season.
Click here to learn more.