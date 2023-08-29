GasBuddy releases its Labor Day fuel forecast

Experts from GasBuddy have released the annual Labor Day travel forecast.
They found that gas will cost similar to what it did during last year's holiday weekend. The forecast shows the average cost nationally will be $3.75.
However, a surge may be possible.
That's due to bad weather around refineries in the south and the high demand for fuel.
Gas stations will be allowed to start the transition back to winter-blend gas on September 16. That should help alleviate inflated prices for some drivers around the U.S.