 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GasBuddy releases its Labor Day fuel forecast

  • Updated
  • 0
America's gas prices rise for the first time in 99 days

After sinking every day for more than three months, US gas prices edged higher -- by a penny -- to $3.68 a gallon, on average on September 21, according to AAA. A person is seen pumping gas in New York City on August 11.

 Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP

Experts from GasBuddy have released the annual Labor Day travel forecast.

They found that gas will cost similar to what it did during last year's holiday weekend. The forecast shows the average cost nationally will be $3.75.

However, a surge may be possible.

That's due to bad weather around refineries in the south and the high demand for fuel.

Gas stations will be allowed to start the transition back to winter-blend gas on September 16. That should help alleviate inflated prices for some drivers around the U.S.

Recommended for you