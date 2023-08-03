Gas station chain asks you to donate your rewards points to help local schools

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Education is crucial for our communities, and sometimes local schools need an extra boost.
Now, Casey's gas station is asking rewards members to donate their points to support a school of their choice financially.
It's all a part of the Casey's Cash for Classrooms grant program.
Grant money will go to building improvements, supplies, supporting teachers and funding community engagement initiatives.
Rewards members can donate their points on the Casey's app or online starting now through September 5.
Schools must be participating in the program to receive the money.