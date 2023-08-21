Gas prices up significantly over this time last month

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers are ready for some sort of relief at the gas pump after another week of rising prices. According to GasBuddy, the cost of gas rose almost 13 cents this past week in Indiana.
That puts the state's average cost at $3.87. The state's average is now over 42 cents higher than this time last month and only 4 cents lower than this time last year.
The Hoosier state is slightly higher than the nation's average at $3.82, which is also up from last month.
This is on track with GasBuddy's 2023 gasoline forecast released at the end of last year.
That forecast also predicts a drop in cost in September.