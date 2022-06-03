Gas prices nearing $5.00 for the first time on record

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gas prices are continuing to break records as we enter a new month.
As of Friday, the average price for a gallon of gas is just under $5.00. But for folks in the Wabash Valley, some are paying even more than that.
On top of that, many others, like Trenton Smith, are getting ready to travel. And this year, a trip home to see his family is becoming a lot more expensive.
"It's tough, he said. "I don't see my family as much as I would like to anymore just because it's getting close to 80 bucks to fill my tank."
Just a year ago, gas prices were around $3.00 per gallon. Now, they are nearing $5.00, the highest on record.
"Its tough to work, go to school, pay for food, and all of the other necessities, and with gas [rising] it's another tough issue," Smith said.
According to Triple AAA, as of Friday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Indiana is $4.93, something that was unheard of even a few months ago.
"It's certainly fairly surprising," Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. "A lot has gotten us here. One incident after another kind of feeding off of each other. It's certainly far beyond the scope that I would've expected at the start of the year."
But prices could soon exceed $5.00 and a lot of this has to do with a global imbalance of supply and demand.
"Right now, unfortunately, demand has gone up because of the recovering economy but at the same time supply because of COVID-19 was low and then because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine it dropped even lower," De Haan said. "There is just a widening imbalance and it doesn't look like it's getting any better."
While some experts predict $5.00 gas may be the new short-term normal, the hope is prices will begin a steep decline late this summer or early this fall.
And for now, Smith says he's going to save money in other ways and is encouraging others to do the same.
"With schooling and everything else, we just got to push through," he said. "Save as much as you can and cut down on some bad spending habits. Just be smart with your money."
For more information on gas prices in your specific county, click here for Indiana and click here for Illinois prices.