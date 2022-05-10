Gas prices jump to fresh record highs.

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Monday /8:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 18.0
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Monday /8:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Monday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gas prices jump to fresh record highs

  • 0
Gas prices jump to fresh record highs

Gas prices jump to fresh record highs.

 Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In another blow to the US economy, prices at the pump soared to fresh record highs.

The national average price for regular gasoline climbed more than four cents on Tuesday to $4.37 a gallon, according to AAA. That takes out the prior record of $4.33 set on March 11.

The gas spike — prices are up 17 cents in the past week alone — will only add to inflationary pressures that have raised recession fears, rocked financial markets and soured Americans' views on the economy.

The national average dipped to as low as $4.07 a gallon in April after the record-setting release of oil from emergency reserves and as oil prices cooled off. But as industry analysts predicted at the time, that relief proved to be short-lived and minor.

Pump prices are up about 25% since Russia's invasion of Ukraine set off shockwaves in global energy markets.

Real gas prices, adjusted for inflation, would need to climb above $5.30 a gallon to break the records set in 2008, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Still, the latest spike in gas prices will only make today's inflation problems worse, and for the most part won't be captured in Wednesday's closely watched inflation report.

Some analysts fear even higher prices are coming. Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNN on Sunday he expects retail prices will jump to $4.50 a gallon in the next week to 10 days.

Gas prices move with a lag to oil, and the good news is that oil prices fell sharply Monday, perhaps taking some pressure off pump prices.

US oil tumbled 6% to $103.09 a barrel on Monday, its worst day since late March.

Beyond concerns about China's Covid lockdowns, analysts said oil dropped because it got swept up in the gloom-and-doom on Wall Street as stocks dropped. Crude prices were just slightly lower Tuesday morning.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.