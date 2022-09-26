Gas prices inch back up in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Indiana gas prices have been back on the rise.
The state's average cost for gas has risen 15 cents in the past week.
That's only 1 cent cheaper than it was this time last month and 69 cents higher than it was a year ago.
In Indiana, the average cost of gas is $3.81.
In Terre Haute, the average looks to be on the higher end at around $3.84.
In Illinois, the state's average is $3.94.
If you live in or plan to visit Olney, you will find the lowest prices in the Wabash Valley at $3.55.