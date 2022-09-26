 Skip to main content
Gas prices inch back up in the Wabash Valley

America's gas prices rise for the first time in 99 days

After sinking every day for more than three months, US gas prices edged higher -- by a penny -- to $3.68 a gallon, on average on September 21, according to AAA. A person is seen pumping gas in New York City on August 11.

 Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Indiana gas prices have been back on the rise.

The state's average cost for gas has risen 15 cents in the past week.

That's only 1 cent cheaper than it was this time last month and 69 cents higher than it was a year ago.

In Indiana, the average cost of gas is $3.81.

In Terre Haute, the average looks to be on the higher end at around $3.84.

In Illinois, the state's average is $3.94.

If you live in or plan to visit Olney, you will find the lowest prices in the Wabash Valley at $3.55.

