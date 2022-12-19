 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wind chills as low as -28. Blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
cause power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within the watch are where confidence
is highest for the three major hazards of snow, wind, and cold.
Areas to the south and east are likely to see the wind and cold,
but confidence on the snow remains low. A flash freeze is likely
Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees
in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Gas prices haven't been this low since July 2021

On December 19, the national average for regular gasoline dropped to $3.14 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices haven't been this low since July 2021.

 Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The great gasoline spike of 2022 has completely unwound, giving consumers a major boost after a year of high inflation.

The national average for regular gasoline dropped to $3.14 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA. Gas prices haven't been this low since July 2021.

After moving steadily higher last year, pump prices spiked early in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The national average topped out at an all-time record of $5.02 a gallon in June.

But prices have since cooled off and the decline has accelerated in recent weeks. The national average for regular gas has tumbled 12 cents in the past week and 54 cents in the past month, according to AAA. It's 17 cents cheaper, on average, to buy gas than the same date last year.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN on Friday that the national average could drop below $3 a gallon by Christmas Eve.

Twenty-one states already have averages below $3 a gallon, including Ohio, North Carolina and Colorado, according to AAA. In California, the state average for regular gas has dropped to $4.38, down from a record of $6.44 in June.

The plunge in gasoline prices has been driven by a variety of factors, including soft demand, recession fears, rebounding supply and the absence of a major disruption to Russia's oil flows.

Sandy Sherman, a resident of Olathe, Kansas, said the sharp decline in pump prices means he can use the extra money for clothing, food and other household necessities.

"Gas where I live never got close to $5 a gallon but anything over $4 a gallon is a major issue," Sherman said. "We can only hope that the decline continues!"

