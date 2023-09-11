Gas prices go up, but stay within predicted range

 Skip to main content
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Gas prices are on the rise again. However, the average cost nationally is still within the range experts predicted.

That's according to gas-buddy's 2023 gasoline forecast released at the beginning of the year. The national average cost is $3.79.

Expert predictions show the costs would range between $3.37 and $3.82, with an average of $3.60.

While that cost is in the higher range, it's still slightly cheaper than it was this time last month.

In Indiana, the cost rose nearly 8 cents this past week. That puts the average at $3.70. That is also cheaper than last month's average.

