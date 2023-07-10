 Skip to main content
Gas prices fall in the Wabash Valley, here's how much you're saving on average

  • Updated
  • 0
Fourth of July gas prices take an almost unprecedented plunge

A person pumps gas at a Chevron gas station on May 26 in Austin, Texas.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Consumers are seeing some changes for the better at the gas pump.

According to GasBuddy, the average cost for gas is more than a dollar cheaper than last year.

Plus, gas is cheaper than it was this time last month as well, with a 36-cent drop.

In the past week, the average cost of gas in Indiana fell some more, dropping 5 cents. That puts the state's average now at $3.29.

Looking at Terre Haute, the average cost for gas is $3.07. Vincennes stands higher at $3.23.

In the land of Lincoln, the cost in Olney, Illinois, is a little lower at $3.17.

