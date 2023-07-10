Gas prices fall in the Wabash Valley, here's how much you're saving on average

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Consumers are seeing some changes for the better at the gas pump.
According to GasBuddy, the average cost for gas is more than a dollar cheaper than last year.
Plus, gas is cheaper than it was this time last month as well, with a 36-cent drop.
In the past week, the average cost of gas in Indiana fell some more, dropping 5 cents. That puts the state's average now at $3.29.
Looking at Terre Haute, the average cost for gas is $3.07. Vincennes stands higher at $3.23.
In the land of Lincoln, the cost in Olney, Illinois, is a little lower at $3.17.