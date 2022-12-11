Gas prices continue to fall this holiday season

UNITED STATES (WTHI) - Gas prices are continuing to fall across the country with some of the lowest prices at the pump in over a year.
According to Triple AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is around $3.30.
In Indiana, you will be paying an average of $3.26 at the pump, and in Illinois that price is $3.48.
But in the Wabash Valley, many people are finding much cheaper prices. Several stations in the area are now under $3.00.
The price drop comes just weeks before the start of a busy holiday travel season.