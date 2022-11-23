Gas prices continue to decline going into the holiday weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is some good news if you are planning to hit the roads this Thanksgiving weekend!
Gas prices are continuing to go down throughout the Wabash Valley.
We are now consistently under the $4.00 mark.
As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Indiana is $3.76. And in Illinois, that price is $3.94.
After a record-breaking summer of prices, experts with GasBuddy say it's relieving to finally see this declining trend leading up to the holidays.
"I think its been a nauseating year and a heck of a rollercoaster ride with all of the ups and downs," Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy, said. "I think 2022 is going to be one for the books, and I hope next year we will not be setting new records like we did this year."
De Haan says this declining price trend we're seeing now should continue for the next several weeks.