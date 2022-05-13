Gas prices continue to break records -- Here are some tips to help you save!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gas prices are continuing to break records this week.
According to Triple AAA, on Friday, the national average was $4.43. In Indiana, gas prices are slightly under that at $4.41. But in Illinois, prices are reaching upwards of $5.00.
And there are many reasons behind these new record high prices.
"There's simply not enough supply to meet demand," Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said.
De Haan says the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is making things here at home a lot worse
"I don't think it's going to be over anytime soon if I had to guess," he said.
"Until Russia, which is one of the world's largest oil producers, withdraws from Ukraine, it's unlikely that a lot of these countries globally will accept or buy Russian oil."
But there is good news during these uncertain times. De Haan says there are many ways you can save money at the pump and a lot of it has to do with learning how to drive efficiently
"It's just based on your driving style," he said. "Slowing down not only at highway speed but when you accelerate. Most cars have a tachometer. You can see how many times your engine is rotating. The point is to keep your RPMs as low as possible because the higher they go the more gasoline your engine is consuming"
Consider using cruise control and don't let your vehicle idle for long periods of time. De Haan also says it's important to keep your vehicle's maintenance up to date.
Another way to save simply has to do with how you pay.
"There are loyalty programs that you can sign up for and credit cards that offer rebates," he said. "Some stations offer cash discounts. Those types of things, shopping around and using an app instead of driving around. There are a lot of different ways and nobody should be paying what the retail price is."
Another way to save is to spend more time walking or biking to places. Not only will this save money but research shows it's good for your physical health and the environment too!
So next time you're filling up, keep those tips in mind and hopefully, you can keep your next gas bill lower than your last one.