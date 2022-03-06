Gas prices climbing with no end in sight

UNITED STATES - The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia is seeing a big impact locally. Gas prices continue to rise in part because of the conflict.
In fact, gas prices haven't been this high since the 2008 Financial Crisis.
According to Gas Buddy, the national average price of gas just surpassed $4.00 per gallon. This is the first time prices have been this high in 14 years.
On top of this, if the national gas price rises just a few cents higher, we could see an all-time record for the most expensive gas to date. Right now that record is $4.103 set back in 2008.
Residents in the Wabash Valley are seeing the impact of these high gas prices. According to Triple AAA, Hoosiers are paying around $3.96 per gallon. This is just below the 4-dollar national average.
However, across the Stateline, Illinois residents are paying an average of $4.26 at the pump.
Experts say these prices will only continue to climb, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.