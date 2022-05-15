Gas prices break another new record

UNITED STATES - Gas prices are continuing to break records this weekend.
According to Triple AAA, as of Sunday, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.47. This is a 47% increase from this time last year.
In Indiana, it's slightly under that at $4.41. But over in Illinois, gas prices are reaching upwards of $5.00 with a price of $4.82.
The upward climb in gas prices is raising concerns for many Americans and locals right here in the Wabash Valley.
That's why it's important to remember a few helpful tips on saving money at the pump!
Experts at Gas Buddy say its important to practice driving efficiently. This means slowing down and keeping your RPMs as low as possible because the higher they go the more gas your vehicle is consuming.
They also say to consider using cruise control and don't let your vehicle idle for long periods of time.
Another way to save simply has to do with how you pay. Many gas stations offer loyalty programs and some credit card companies offer rebates. There may also be cash discounts.
Even though prices are so high, some experts are still predicting a big summer of travel.
"I think this is really the best summer we've had in the last two years," Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. "I don't think the high prices will really slow many Americans down."
To learn more about specific gas prices in your county, click here.