Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they're not drilling more

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Thursday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 19.6 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday
afternoon to 12.3 feet.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 19.6 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning to 12.3 feet.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage
was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was
18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they're not drilling more

Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they're not drilling more

ODESSA, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Alejandro Galindo (L) and Sarah Ibarra exercise their horses near an oil pumpjack pulling oil from the Permian Basin oil field on March 13, 2022 in Odessa, Texas. United States President Joe Biden imposed a ban on Russian oil, the world’s third-largest oil producer, which may mean that oil producers in the Permian Basin will need to pump more oil to meet demand. The Permian Basin is the largest petroleum-producing basin in the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 Joe Raedle

(CNN) -- The US oil industry doesn't appear to be in any rush to come to the rescue of Americans struggling with high gas prices. Oil company CEOs say Wall Street is to blame.

Fifty-nine percent of oil executives said investor pressure to maintain capital discipline is the primary reason publicly traded oil producers are restraining growth, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas survey released Wednesday.

For years, the boom-to-bust oil industry spent lavishly to fund all-out production growth. US oil output skyrocketed, keeping prices low. Yet sustaining profits proved elusive. Hundreds of oil companies went bankrupt during multiple oil price crashes, leading investors to demand more restraint from energy CEOs.

Today, oil companies are under enormous pressure from Wall Street to return cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, instead of investing in badly needed supply.

"Discipline continues to dominate the industry," an executive from an oilfield services firm told the Dallas Fed in the survey. "Shareholders and lenders continue to demand a return on capital, and until it becomes unavoidably obvious that high energy prices will sustain, there will be no exploration spending."

US output is down even as prices skyrocket

Although US oil supply is expected to rise in the coming months, it remains well below pre-Covid output. That's despite the fact that oil prices have spiked to levels unseen since 2008.

The United States produced 11.6 million barrels per day in the week ending March 18, according to the US Energy Information Administration. That's down 10% from late 2019.

Prices, on the other hand, have surged. US crude oil closed at $114.93 a barrel Wednesday, up 88% from the end of 2019.

Current prices are well above the $56 per barrel average that oil companies told the Dallas Fed they need to profitably drill. Larger companies said they need per barrel prices of just $49 to turn a profit.

Yet oil executives and investors don't want to add so much supply that it causes another glut that crashes prices. And shareholders want companies to return excess profits in the form of dividends and buybacks, not reinvest them in increasing production.

One executive surveyed pointed to the staggering losses suffered by shareholders in recent years. The energy sector, comprised largely of oil-and-gas firms, was easily the worst performer last decade.

"Investors dumped huge funds into shale drilling only to discover that when oil prices dropped, very little value existed at the end of the day," the executive said.

Only 6% blame government regulation

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US price of regular gasoline hit a record high of $4.33 a gallon.

Although environmental policies are often blamed for high energy costs, oil executives do not seem to view them as the central factor here.

Just 6% of executives polled by the Dallas Fed pointed to government regulations as the primary reason publicly-traded oil companies are restraining production growth.

Another 11% pointed to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. The ESG movement has led many investors to shy away from fossil fuel companies in favor of clean energy ones.

About 15% of executives said "other" factors were to blame, including personnel shortages and supply-chain problems.

'Vilification' of the oil industry

Still, multiple executives surveyed expressed significant concern about regulations and rhetoric on the industry coming from the federal government as well as individual states such as Colorado.

"The message from the White House, Capitol Hill and Wall Street has been that oil and gas is a dying industry and one that needs to be abandoned," one survey respondent said. That executive pointed to "serious workforce issues" that are being driven in part by the "vilification" of the oil-and-gas industry.

"Regulation is significantly hurting and hampering US energy production," another executive said.

For consumers worried about near-record gasoline prices, the good news is that more supply is coming.

The business activity index in the Dallas Fed survey jumped in the first quarter to the highest level in its six-year history. That gain was driven by a sharp increase in the oil production index.

The bad news is that Big Oil companies are signaling just a modest increase in supply.

Among large oil companies, the median production growth rate between the fourth quarter of last year and first quarter of this year was 6%. Small firms, many of which are not publicly traded, expect much faster production growth of 15%.

If US oil companies and OPEC fail to ramp up output, analysts have warned that energy prices will likely stay painfully high.

One oil executive in the Dallas Fed survey said the United States needs to raise production by about two million barrels per day in 2023 to balance global supply and demand.

"It is looking unlikely that this will happen," the executive said, "which will result in sustained higher energy prices until the American consumer is pushed into recession."