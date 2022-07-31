Gas prices are continuing to fall in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY - Gas prices are continuing to fall across the nation and right here in the Wabash Valley. Now, several states are back under the $4.00 mark.
The national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.22, nearly a dollar under what we saw just a month ago.
Experts say this Sunday is now the 46th straight day for declining gas prices.
Here in the Wabash Valley, a majority of people are paying somewhere in the four dollar range.
In Indiana, you'll be filling up for an average of $4.18 for a regular gallon of gas, and in Illinois the average price is now $4.65.
