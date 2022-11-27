Gas prices are continuing to decline

UNITED STATES - Whether you are returning from your holiday travels or getting ready for the work week, there is some good news for you if you plan on driving this week. That’s because gas prices are on a steady decline.
After a record-breaking summer, cheaper gas is something Americans have been looking forward to for months now.
Experts say this is because refineries are increasing production and the price of oil has plummeted significantly.
According to Triple AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.85. That is down more than $0.20 per gallon from this time last month.
In Indiana, you’ll be paying an average of $3.66 and in Illinois that price is at $3.85.
Experts say this declining trend is only expected to continue as we end the year.
“I don’t see any reason that prices would go up for the next few weeks, at least for now,” Patrick De Haan, the head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, said. “Things could change. There is always a possibility for a refinery disruption, but for now there is plenty of evidence to support that prices will drop $0.35 to $0.65 in the next three weeks or so.”
