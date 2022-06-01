Gas in this Wabash Valley community passed the dreaded $5 per gallon mark

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Gas prices are nearing that dreaded $5 per gallon mark in the Wabash Valley - and in one case, has passed it.
On Tuesday, we told you some analysts say prices nationally may hit $5 per gallon this month.
That's starting to become a reality close to home. The average price in Illinois is $5.13.
We were in Marshall, Illinois, on Wednesday morning. That's where we found prices much lower than the state average, at $4.50.
In Paris, Illinois, however, prices are much higher. GasBuddy reports most gas stations there are around $5.09 per gallon.
The average in Indiana is $4.76.