Gas in this Wabash Valley community passed the dreaded $5 per gallon mark

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Gas prices are nearing that dreaded $5 per gallon mark in the Wabash Valley - and in one case, has passed it. 

On Tuesday, we told you some analysts say prices nationally may hit $5 per gallon this month.

That's starting to become a reality close to home. The average price in Illinois is $5.13.

We were in Marshall, Illinois, on Wednesday morning. That's where we found prices much lower than the state average, at $4.50.

In Paris, Illinois, however, prices are much higher. GasBuddy reports most gas stations there are around $5.09 per gallon.

The average in Indiana is $4.76.

