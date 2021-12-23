Garrett Sands Kindness Project plans return of prom dress giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A popular prom dress and tux giveaway will make its return next year.

Jayna Sullivan with the Garrett Sands Kindness Project says plans are being made right now. Businesses are partnering with the group for the event that is tentatively planned for March 12 and 13.

Sullivan is asking the public to set aside prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses, shoes, and accessories. She says a plan to collect the donations will be announced after the holidays.

This will be the third year for the giveaway. It was not offered last year.

The group has offered many services over the past few years. Recently, the group took up a collection to install gym equipment in Deming Park. According to Sullivan, that equipment has been ordered. She says raising the money took longer than expected due to the high prices of the items. Sullivan hopes the Don’t Quit Gym will be ready to use this summer.

Sullivan created the Garrett Sands Kindness Project in honor of her son. He was shot and killed at a party in Terre Haute in 2018.