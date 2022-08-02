"Gangster video" leads to evacuation of east Walmart, no charges filed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No charges will be filed after a scare and the evacuation of Walmart on Terre Haute's east side.
On Tuesday, the Terre Haute Police Department responded to the store after they received reports of two men walking into the store with balaclava-style masks and a handgun in one of their waistbands.
After seeing the pair, people inside the store evacuated the building.
When police arrived, they found both men by the jewelry counter. After taking the pair into custody, they learned the weapon was a pellet gun.
The two told police they were making a "gangster video."
Police said they contacted the prosecutor's office, which told officers "no crime was committed."
The two men were released from custody.