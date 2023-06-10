Game two: TCU beating Sycamores 6 - 4 in the 7th inning

FORT WORTH, Texas (WTHI) - Game two of the NCAA Super Regionals is underway in Texas. That is where Indiana State University is taking on Texas Christian University.
In the 6th inning, TCU is up 6-4.
TCU explodes for five runs in the fourth. Horned Frogs lead ISU 5-2 going to the fifth.— Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) June 11, 2023
The Sycamore scored two runs in the 7th inning.
In the 5th inning, TCU's Cole Fontenelle hit his second home run of this series, giving the team a 6-2 lead over ISU.
TCU picked up five runs in the 4th inning, giving them the lead.
ISU's Keegan Watson got an RBI single in the first inning for the Sycamore's first run of the game. After that, Sycamore Miguel Rivera brought the second run of the inning home with an RBI single.
ISU is down one game in the best-of-three series. The Sycamore lost game one by a score of 4-1.
Sports 10's Rick Semmler and Marty Ledbetter made the trip to Texas to cover the game. Keep it here for updates from Texas.
Connor Fenlong just dealing so far. Strikeout to end the third for MVC Pitcher of the Year. He hasn’t allowed a hit yet. ISU 2-0 over TCU through three. pic.twitter.com/pSSsuYiwt9— Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) June 11, 2023
Sycamores fans may be outnumbered here at TCU but they are being heard early at Lupton Stadium. ISU fans very loud after their teams 2-0 start over TCU. pic.twitter.com/VtvyaR9QR7— Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) June 11, 2023
MVC Pitcher of the Year Connor Fenlong warming up in bullpen tonight. He’ll be trying to even series for Sycamores tonight vs TCU. pic.twitter.com/Xyzy9KLSU6— Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) June 10, 2023
Game one
The Sycamore lost 4-1 in game one.
This comes after a pair of 3rd inning home runs that gave TCU an early lead over ISU. TCU picked up another run in the 9th inning.
ISU's Keegan Watson hit a solo home run in the 9th to prevent the TCU shutout.
Former Sycamore skipper Bob Warn who guided ISU to 86 College Baseball World Series says he’s really proud of this years team. pic.twitter.com/0ENV1Ci556— Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) June 9, 2023
Small but mighty group of Sycamores fans here making themselves heard #Sports10 #RollTimber pic.twitter.com/dFkQpHngJq— Marty Ledbetter (@MartySports10) June 9, 2023