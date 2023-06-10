Game two: TCU beating Sycamores 6 - 4 in the 7th inning

FORT WORTH, Texas (WTHI) - Game two of the NCAA Super Regionals is underway in Texas. That is where Indiana State University is taking on Texas Christian University.

In the 6th inning, TCU is up 6-4.

The Sycamore scored two runs in the 7th inning.

In the 5th inning, TCU's Cole Fontenelle hit his second home run of this series, giving the team a 6-2 lead over ISU.

TCU picked up five runs in the 4th inning, giving them the lead.

ISU's Keegan Watson got an RBI single in the first inning for the Sycamore's first run of the game. After that, Sycamore Miguel Rivera brought the second run of the inning home with an RBI single.

ISU is down one game in the best-of-three series. The Sycamore lost game one by a score of 4-1.

Sports 10's Rick Semmler and Marty Ledbetter made the trip to Texas to cover the game. Keep it here for updates from Texas.

Game one

This comes after a pair of 3rd inning home runs that gave TCU an early lead over ISU. TCU picked up another run in the 9th inning.

ISU's Keegan Watson hit a solo home run in the 9th to prevent the TCU shutout.